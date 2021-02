Linn County Leader

Members of the Marceline R-V 2021 Court-Mat Court include: Freshmen-Payton Weese, Escort Reece Svendsen (standing in for Reece due to a wrestling injury the night before) is Conner Quinn. Sophomore-Cassi Rodgers, Escort Cayden Davis; Junior-Sevilla Bussman, Escort Zach Niemeier. Queen Candidates and King candidates: Chloe Bulen and Keoni Gaud; Kelsee Corbin and Nick Dorrell; Savanah McCafferty and Chris Dixon.