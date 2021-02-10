Chillicothe Walmart offering COVID vaccine

Linn County Leader

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies, including the Chillicothe Walmart, will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Missouri through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb 12. Among the participating Walmart pharmacy locations across Missouri include Chillicothe, Brookfield, Kirksville, Macon and Moberly.

Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Missouri which can be found at the Missouri Department of Health website. More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in under served communities with limited access to healthcare. While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country.

Walmart is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states. For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine

“We welcome the opportunity to work with our federal partners and provide an additional avenue for Missourians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Mike Parson said on Feb. 8. “This partnership will be a great help in expanding vaccine access and getting more doses into arms as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required.

Persons do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign-up for an appointment. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the accessibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines.To stay up to date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.