Quarantine guidelines change due to Category 3 County Action Plan status

The Linn County Health Department has issued an advisory that changes quarantine guidelines.

According to a press release sent out by Krista Neblock, administrator of the Linn County Health Department effective immediately there is only a 10-day quarantine period for asymptomatic close contacts for those who test positive for COVID-19.

"The 10-day quarantine is applicable only to those individuals under quarantine who have not developed any symptoms, at any time, during the quarantine period," Neblock said in the press release.

"All individuals are expected to quarantine for a full 10 days from date of last contact with the positive case. If they remain asymptomatic after that, they may resume activity in the community; however, they must wear a mask, and actively monitor for signs and symptoms for the whole 14 days."

The changes to the quarantine guidelines for asymptomatic contacts are in accordance with changes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Neblock said during the five-day vaccination clinic hosted by the health department 1,068 Linn County residents received the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. She said the department will get enough vaccine to cover the second dose needed, however, she is not sure when, or if, the county will get additional vaccines.

"According to the states plan - at the state level - we (health departments across the state) are getting 76,000 doses a week. Of those 8% go to health departments - all 115 heath departments in the state. So I am not sure when we are getting any more," she said. "Right now the governor's plan is to give a larger percentage - 53% - to hospitals or hospital systems. The closest one to us is Fitzgibbons Hospital in Marshall.

Neblock noted the state is estimating that there are about 2 million Missourians in Tier 1B/Tier 2 which includes those 65 and older or those 16-64 years old who are considered to be high risk.

"We are still trying to get vaccines, but there is a shortage we continue to work with the state to get more in our region - and as soon as we get more we have systems in place to get those to the community," she said.

There are opportunities for vaccines in the county.

Neblock said that is as recently announced that Brookfield's Walmart was chosen as one of the Walmart pharmacies that would have the vaccine, sent through the federal government, She suggests those interested should reach out to Walmart once an announcement has been made. Green Hills Pharmacy in Brookfield has given out 100 doses of the vaccine during a clinic event Feb. 6. An employee said while the pharmacy places weekly orders they are unsure when they will receive more. They are placing names on a waiting list. Marceline Family Pharmacy held a clinic on Feb. 10 and is also taking names for a waiting list.

While vaccinations are being given out, Neblock said that does not mean that those who have received the vaccine should stop wearing masks and using other preventive measures.

"We still should be masking, doing social distancing as best we can," she said. "We do not have enough of the population vaccinated to where we would want to stop all of our other mitigation strategies."

Those receiving the vaccine are not considered to have a boosted immunity - until following the second dose, and when that additional protection begins, depends on what brand of vaccine a person receives.

"About 7 days after the second dose is when we see the 95% immunity with the Pfizer vaccine and there is about a 94.5% immunity after 14 days, after the second dose of the Moderna vaccine."

The number of positive cases being reported has slowed after the increase following the holidays. On Feb. 9, Neblock reported since the pandemic began in AMrch 2020 there have been 1185 total cases, 23 deaths. As of the Wednesday deadline here were 27 active cases in the county.

"Over the last two weeks, Linn County's positivity rate has varied between 7.7-9.3%, which places the county in Category 3 County Action Plan," Neblock said. "Category 3 County Action Plan is considered serious risk. Social groups are expected to maintain social distancing and masks are advised in all offices and businesses where there are more than 10 people and social distancing is not possible. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services advises only counties in Category 3 or better implement the modified quarantine guidance."