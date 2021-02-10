MU Extension Notes: Legumes

By Valerie Tate

Adding legumes to cool-season grass-based grazing systems or hayfields can reap benefits. Commonly grown forage legumes include alfalfa, birdsfoot trefoil, clovers and lespedeza.

Generally, legumes are higher in quality than grasses. Adding them to a grass based system improves the nutritional value of forage consumed by livestock. Legumes start growing later in the spring and continue to grow longer in the summer than grasses like tall fescue, smooth bromegrass, orchardgrass and timothy. Red or white clover can extend grazing into the early summer months when cool season grass growth has slowed, and annual lespedeza produces most of its growth in the late summer months.

Many pastures in the Midwest are primarily endophyte infected tall fescue. Problems seen in livestock grazing these pastures include reduced feed intake, reduced weight gain and milk production, lower conception rates, rough hair coats, increased body temperature causing animals to exhibit heat stress, frozen tails and nose in winter and fescue foot. Adding legumes to pastures provides nontoxic feed to animals and dilutes the negative effects of the endophyte.

Clover and lespedeza can be frost seeded in late February or early March. The freezing and thawing of the ground works the seed into the soil. Begin by grazing pastures to a stubble height of three to four inches. Broadcast clover seed at a rate of four to eight pounds per acres and lespedeza at eight to 15 pounds per acre. Do not apply nitrogen fertilizer to pastures that are planted with legumes. Because grasses begin growing earlier in the spring, nitrogen applied in spring gives the grass a competitive advantage over the legume.

For more information, contact Valerie Tate, agronomy specialist for University of Missouri Extension in Linn County by email at tatev@missouri.edu or call 660-895-5123. MU Extension programs are open to all.

Valerie Tate is an agronomy specialist with the University of Missouri Extension.