Two dead in plane crash near Trenton

Linn County Leader

Two people are dead following a small plane crash near Trenton.

The crash happened the afternoon of Feb. 9 near Missouri Highway 6 and Missouri 139 north, east of Trenton, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release the small Cessna was on its way from Humphreys, to Kirksville, when it crashed. The two killed were a father and son, the release said, but their names were not immediately released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.