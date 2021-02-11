Linn County jury finds Wood, Deaton guilty

Linn County Leader

A Linn County jury found Robert Lee Wood III and Diana Deaton in two separate jury trials recently.

On Feb. 9 a jury found Wood guilty on possession of a controlled substance.

According to a press release from the Linn County Prosecutor Shiante McMahon the case was investigated by the Brookfield Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP). Sentencing will be April 6.

On Feb. 8 a Linn County jury found Diana M. Deaton guilty of driving while intoxicated. The court found her not guilty of failing to place a vehicle not in motion as near the right-hand side of the highway as practicable. Sentencing will be on March 3. McMahon said the case was investigated by the MSHP.