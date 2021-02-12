Regional Missouri Bank’s downtown branch moves to a new location in Marceline

Linn County Leader

On Feb. 8 Regional Missouri Bank’s downtown branch began conducting business in a new location in Marceline.

Patrick Kussman, Regional Missouri Bank (RMB) president and CEO is announced the downtown branch is relocating to 100 North Main St., in Marceline.

The downtown location was opened in July of 2000 at 100 South Main St. This location served walk-in downtown traffic and was home for the RMB bookkeeping department until the expansion/remodel of the main bank on South Missouri Avenue in 2020.

RMB’s new downtown Marceline location is on the corner of Main and East Howell streets next to Café Marceline.

“You will still see the same friendly faces of our RMB employees and receive the same great service,” Kussman said. “The new branch features a great new look and best of all a convenient drive-thru window and ATM machine for on-the-go banking. We feel that this move will serve our customers with the convenience that they need at our downtown location.”