Community Calendar

Linn County Leader

Now - Feb. 28

The North Central Missouri YMCA will be waiving its Join Fee for anyone who makes a donation to the Linn County Humane Society. Current members who make a donation will be entered to win a prize. Items needed are: clumping cat litter, dry kitten or puppy food, paper towels, Pine Sol (not the pine scent), 13 and 30-gallon trash bags. Call the YMCA at 660-258-2388 for more information.

Now - March 20

Spring Soccer registration. North Central Missouri YMCA. Season begins April 10. $22 YMCA Members, $38 non-members. Call 660-258-2388 for more information.

Feb. 16

Marceline City Market, 3-6 p.m. at the Walsworth Community Center. This is the first market of the season.

Feb. 23

Brookfield City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Brookfield City Hall. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

To list your meeting, announcement, church event, service club, foundation, agency, fundraiser, significant birthday or anniversary in the Brookfield/Linn County Events Calendar, please email your information in writing, up to three months in advance, but no less than two weeks in advance, to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.