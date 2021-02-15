Devoy celebrates 55 years on FMB Board

Linn County Leader

Robert Devoy is celebrating 55 years on the Board of Directors of First Missouri Bank (FMB).

According to a press release, "First Missouri Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of First Missouri Bank, is pleased to commemorate 2021 as the 55th year that Robert Devoy has served on the Board of Directors of the institution."

Devoy is presently Chairman Emeritus and remains an active board member. He joined the board of directors of Brookfield Federal Savings and Loan Association in 1966 and has been an a part of the leadership team that has guided First Missouri Bank from $3 million in assets to more than $340 million during that time.

Current Board Chairman Harry Holderieath states “Our organization has been blessed to have Judge Devoy serving in a leadership role for over half a century. He continues to offer valued advice and counsel.”

In addition to his leadership of First Missouri Bancshares, Inc., Devoy’s career has included serving the local community as a private attorney, a state legislator and as a circuit judge. He also has been an active supporter of the efforts to preserve the Pershing boyhood home and the Pershing Park Memorial Association.

First Missouri Bank currently has five branches serving northwest and northcentral Missouri reaching from Kansas City to the Iowa state line. The focus of First Missouri Bank is to partner with its clients, colleagues, and communities to serve their growth and development needs.