Linn County Commission meeting minutes for Feb. 2

The Linn County Commission met on Feb. 2 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Jan. 26, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Jason Morris with MU Extension was in to present their annual report.

INFRA and BUILD grants feasibility was discussed.

A letter of support was signed for the Brookfield Area Community Pedestrian Project.

The Assessor’s office asked if postage on plat book letters ready to be mailed may be taken from plat book expense, permission was granted.

Sheriff Henke was in to discuss line items on approved his budget.

Foreman Meek discussed CDL license requirements for Road & Bridge employees.

Commissioners talked with Engineer Ronnie Williams regarding INFRA grant possibility and costs involved. Williams advised there is a better chance of getting funding through MoDOT programs like BRO and economic development.

Daren Dowell and Donna Bell with Chariton Valley were in to update Commission on their fiber network program.

STIP and Maintenance transportation projects for 2020-2021 were discussed and tabled until next week.

A landowner called regarding a road issue on Iguana Rd. Water is standing in the road not going down the ditch. Landowner was given township contact information.

A call was made to Michael Marriott, MoDOT regarding the possibility of an interchange at Business Hwy 36.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.