N. Bruce to be honored with memorial sign in Dalton

Linn County Leader

Nathaniel Bruce will be honored with a memorial sign in Dalton.

According to a press release from Wendy Littrell, president of the Board of Directors of the Chariton County Historical Society (CCHS) to commemorate Black History Month and in memory of Nathaniel C. Bruce, the Chariton County Historical Society will erect a memorial sign in the Dalton City Cemetery to honor the life and achievements of Dalton Vocational School founder, Nathaniel C. Bruce, at 2 p.m., on Feb. 28.

The ceremony is open to the public, especially those with a connection to the Bruce family, the Village of Dalton, or the Dalton Vocational School are cordially invited to attend.

According to the press release, Nathaniel C. Bruce was born in Virginia to former slaves in the 1860s. In 1905, Bruce became the principal at the Bartlett High and Grammar School in St. Joseph, then in 1907, he moved his family to Chariton County and established the agricultural school near Dalton. Four years later, Bruce reorganized the school as the Bartlett Agricultural and Industrial School (later Dalton Vocational School) an African American agricultural and vocational school serving Chariton and surrounding counties. On June 27, 1942, he died and was buried at the Dalton Cemetery next to his son, Nathaniel Pearson Bruce.

In event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be postponed until 2 p.m. on March 7 and announced on the CCHS Facebook page.