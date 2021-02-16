No planned local electrical outages

With temperatures below zero for almost two weeks in a row, there have been reports across the state and country of planned electrical outages as there has been a greater demand for electrical energy some electrical companies and co-ops have asked member utilities to implement controlled, temporary emergency electricity reductions in order to help avoid larger uncontrolled and extended power outages.

Marceline City Manager Richard Hoon said he has not been notified of any such panned outages in Marceline as of 12 p.m., Feb. 16.

"At this time, Marceline has no controlled outages scheduled, but this is a very fluid situation," Hoon said. "We ask that all customers be on alert should the circumstances change. Further, we ask customers to reduce their impact on the grid by reducing electricity use as much as possible."

Suggestions for limiting electrical use, include:

Turn down your thermostat a few degrees and use a blanket or warm clothing to help conserve and stay warm.

Limit the use of larger appliances such as laundry or dishwashers.

Use smaller kitchen appliances like toaster ovens, microwaves, and slow cookers to make meals, rather than relying on your range or oven.

Be sure to turn off and unplug space heaters that you don't need to use. Be mindful of the amount of time you utilize a space heater and reduce, if possible.

Keep fireplace dampers closed when not in use.

Unplug/turn off unused electronics, chargers, and lights.

"We are doing everything possible to maintain service, but want you to be prepared nonetheless," Hoon said. "Stay tuned for more updates if this situation changes."

Dana Tarpening, Brookfield's city manager, said she is in contact with AmerenUE, the city's electrical provider, and they have not yet issued any calls for limited, planned power outages.

Forecats predicted temperatures or temperatures with the wind chill to be below zero through Feb. 20.