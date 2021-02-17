Pershing updates visitor policy

Linn County Leader

Pershing Health Systems has updated its visitor policy.

Due to the decreasing number of COVID diagnoses in the community, Pershing Health Systems has updated its visitor's policy. The change, which allows one visitor at a time in, patient care areas became effective Feb. 15.

Visitors are to remain with the patient at all times. Visitors under 16 will not be allowed. Standard COVID screening procedures will still apply upon entering any facility. Those patients with a positive COVID diagnosis will not be allowed visitors.