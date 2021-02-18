Marceline council meets, approves board members

At the regular monthly meeting of the Marceline City Council on Feb. 16, the council appointed board members, accepted bids for a mini-excavator and changed residential requirements for some city employees.

The council approved the four-year reappointment of Darrell Gardner to the city's airport board and the appointment of Tyler Shoemaker to the Industrial Development Authority for a term that expires May 31, 2024. Shoemaker takes the place of former board member Dean Enyeart who died in October.

At the January meeting, the council agreed to move forward with the process of the city becoming a member of Sourcewell. City Clerk Lindsay Krumpleman described the organization as being a cooperative purchasing website, which has gotten the bids, established contracts and met requirements for items, especially larger pieces of equipment, and the city can go and look for what is needed to be purchased without having to go out for bids. The agreement does not mean the city has to use the group for purchasing.

"If we have a machine that breaks down that we have to have we would be able to go on the website with our requirements and get the machine," Krumpleman said. "That is one advantage - how often we utilize that remains to be seen."

There is no cost to the city for this service.

Krumpleman said the council agreed unanimously to enter into the agreement.

At the advice of City Attorney Richard Cowherd suggested the city amend its residency requirements for employees. The council discussed changes at the January meeting and on Feb. 16 voted to approve changes to the policy. The new policy changes the requirements that all city employees, except the chief of police and city manager, can live within a 35-mile radius of Marceline. This allows city employees to live within Chillicothe or Macon, thus allowing there to be "potentially more qualified applicants" for future jobs for the City of Marceline.

The council also accepted a bid for a Bobcat E35 from Bobcat of Columbia for $52,180.63. the council also approved the bid from Regional Missouri Bank for the cost of the Bobcat with an interest rate of 2.25%.

"Choosing Regional Missouri Bank allowed us to keep the interest local," Krumpelman said.

Since the January meeting, Kriumpelman said, 13 city employees have chosen to get the COVID vaccine. This does not include the police department or fire department who have both had numerous employees receive the vaccine.