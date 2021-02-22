Linn County deadlines for voting on April 6

Linn County voters will head to the polls on April 6 for municipal elections. Deadlines for those who are not registered to vote or those wishing to cast an absentee ballot have been announced by the Linn County Clerk Suzan Stephenson.

Absentee voting begins Feb. 24, and the last day for the clerk's office to mail out an absentee ballot is will be March 24. In-person absentee voting is available in the clerk's office during normal business hours and from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m., on Saturday, April 3 from and until 5 p.m. on Monday, April 5.

Stephenson said the last day to register to vote in the April 6 election is Wednesday, March 10.