Marceline man killed in officer-involved shooting

A Marceline man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Friday in Livingston County, involving a Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy.

Livingston County Coroner Scott Lindley said Timothy David Frandson, 34, Marceline, was killed as a result of an officer-involved shooting on Friday, Feb. 19, in Livingston County.

According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, Chillicothe Dispatch received a call of a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 36 east of Chillicothe at about 6:24 p.m.

" A Livingston County Deputy Sheriff arrived on scene about 6:33 p.m. and found the reported vehicle to be unoccupied," Cox said. "The deputy noticed a set of foot tracks in the snow headed towards some timber and soon saw a male approaching the deputy and heard him saying specific comment(s) which raised concerns of possible mental health problems."

The deputy continued to talk with the man - later identified as Frandson - in an attempt to determine what services he may need.

"The suspect handed the deputy some type of suspected drug and personal item(s)," Cox said. "The deputy apparently became comfortable enough in trying to help this man that both were later seated in the front seat of the patrol vehicle and talking when suddenly the male became violent, seized the microphone from the deputy and continued aggressively attacking the deputy inside the patrol vehicle. The assault on the deputy continued and our officer was forced to pull his duty weapon but the assault continued and the duty weapon was discharged with at least one round striking the suspect who was later pronounced dead at the scene."

Lindley said he pronounced Fransdon dead at 7:20 p.m.

The deputy was taken by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center due to injuries received.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) was summoned to the scene to conduct a complete investigation of the incident.

Lindley confirmed that the Chillicothe Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services assisted at the scene.

U.S. Highway 36 westbound lanes about ½ mile east of Mitchell Road was shut down for several hours to allow for an investigation.

Any additional information would be released by MSHP, Cox said. AS of press time Monday afternoon the patrol had not released any additional information. Calls to the patrol, requesting comment were not returned.