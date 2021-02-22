West Linn News for Feb. 24

Submitted by Eudora Fitzpatrick

A Happy Birthday is wished for Eric McLain, Lee Young, Mia Cline on Feb. 25; Jeffrey Fries, Seth Graves on Feb. 26; Wayne Triplett, Angela Baldwin on Feb. 27; Aaron Young, Lendy Donoho, Melody Houk on March 1; Brittni Palmer, Clayton Williams on March 2; Alec Fowler, Peggy Ward (former County Clerk), Eudora Fitzpatrick on March 3.

A Happy Anniversary wished for Derek and Samantha Bloss on March 3.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS: Homecoming was held on Friday, Feb. 12. Queen was Kendra Meyers and King was Connor Fletcher.

Kiera Holcer is the Meadville Girls' Basketball "all-time scoring leader."

District 12 basketball is being held the week of Feb. 20-26. The Meadville girls played their first game on Saturday, Feb. 20, and the boys will play their first game on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at Meadville. The winner of District 12 will play the winner of District 11.

The week of February 22-26 is FFA Week.

Fifth and sixth-grade basketball practice has started.