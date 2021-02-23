Marceline police reports for Feb. 5-16

Submitted

Reports from the Marceline Police Department for Feb. 5-16, according to Police Chief Bob Donelson.

Feb. 5 - Kyle Galanaugh, 31, Atlanta, was issued a summons for speeding.

Feb. 6 - Officers responded to the 500 block of South Mulberry in reference to suspicious activity.

Feb. 6 - Officers assisted a stranded motorist in the 1200 block of North Kansas.

​​​​​​​Feb. 6 - Officers responded to the 600 block of Country Hill Drive in reference to a trespass complaint.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Feb. 10 - Officers took a walk-in report of a possible missing person at the police station. Officers were able to locate the person a short time later.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Feb. 11 - Officers took a report of trespassing in the 100 block of West Hauser.

Feb. 11- Edward Thomas, 32, Marceline, was arrested on an active Linn County warrant.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Feb. 12 - Officers took a report of theft in the 200 block of East Hauser.

Feb.13 - Officers responded to a 911 hang-up call in the 100 block of West Holmes.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Feb.13 - Eddie Teckemeyer, 33, Salisbury, was arrested on charges driving while revoked, no insurance, no seat belt, equipment violation, display license plates of another.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Feb. 15 - Officers responded to the 300 block of East Crocker in reference to an animal abuse complaint.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Feb. 15 - Officers conducted a well-being check in the 200 block of East Santa Fe.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Feb. 15 - Officers assisted a stranded motorist in the 1500 block of North Missouri.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Feb. 15 - Officers assisted a stranded motorist in the 1500 block of South Kansas.

​​​​​​​Feb. 16 - Officers responded to a 911 hang-up call in the 100 block of East Booker.