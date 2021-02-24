Brookfield School Board talks water meter usage, approves COVID stipend

Linn County Leader

The Brookfield R-III Board of Education met in an open session on Feb. 16 with all members of the board in attendance. During the meeting the board

The board approved the calendar for the 2021-2022 school year, following the recommendation from a staff planning committee. According to a report prepared by Dr. Kyle Collins, superintendent, the approved calendar was the second drafted and has school starting on Monday, Aug. 23, and ending Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The board unanimously approved the calendar.

Collins discussed the water meter and water usage at the Career Center with the board. "As discussed in prior board meetings when discussing the district’s utilities, it was discovered a few months ago that the district has never been billed for the meter that exists at the Career Center," Collins said. "Of course, this is millions of gallons of water over the course of time. The city has come up with a compromise to figure out how to get this matter resolved and it is suggesting that the district pay for the water meter that was never billed for a cost of $909 and that the district pay one-half of the water consumption, which comes to $11,656.41."

Following a discussion, the board approved to pay the two charges for a total of $12,565.41.

Board member Bernie Hicks abstained from voting.

Collins also reported the district, unexpectedly, received $1,142,835 in additional one-time federal stimulus funds known as ESSER II funds, which must be used by September 2023. Collins said he believes that a portion of these funds would be an excellent way to fund the HVAC control and energy-related improvement projects coming up in the near future.

Collins and the board then reviewed and approved a Request for Proposal (RFP) for HVAC controls and energy-related improvement projects.

Collins noted he then shared the timeline for the HVAC controls and energy-related improvement projects: First, the district will, advertise public notice in the Linn County Leader, which will state all RFP’s are due to the central office by 3 p.m. on March 11. Qualified bidders the week of March 15 and a contract will then be offered to the successful bidder on March 19.

Collins presented certificates to each board member in honor of their hard work and dedication to the Brookfield R-III School District and for School Board Recognition Week.

During a review of Budget Amendment #3 Collins noted many items have changed since the last budget amendment on both the revenue and the expense side.

"The amendment has revenues coming in at a total positive change of $408,494, and the expenses coming in a total negative change of $230,199," he said. "This amendment would lead to a new projection of a positive $117,157, and would also include a one-time stipend for employees for participation in additional COVID-related professional development as assigned by the administration. The stipend would be paid from County CARES ACT funds."

Budget Amendment #3 was approved by the board, as presented. The amendment includes the following: A stipend for full-time employees for participation in additional COVID-related professional development as assigned by the administration under the following parameters: 1. To qualify for the stipend, employees must have been employed by the district since at least Sept.1, 2020. 2. The stipend for the full-time employees will be in the amount of $500, to be paid via CARES Act funding provided by the county to the district for COVID-related expenditures. The stipend for part-time employees will be pro-rated in the amount of $250. 3. The superintendent will determine the details of the administration of the stipends and all decisions by the superintendent will be final.

Collins noted the stipend will be paid mostly likely in April.

The district's latest COVID update showed the following: Total students testing positive since Aug. 24, 2020, is 51; total faculty/staff testing positive since the same date is 23. AS of Feb. 16, there was one student positive for COVID and zero faculty staff were positive for COVID on Feb. 16.

Collins reported that the district has a received an $8800 grant from the Patterson Family Foundation. The purpose of the grant is to help address pandemic-related needs of students and staff, or to help off-set expenses incurred due to the pandemic. Collins said he will be dividing these funds between the four building levels to help them with their 2020-21 expenses due to the pandemic.

During the closed session portion of the meeting, the following resignations and retirements were approved: Monty Montgomery resignation effective at the end of the school year; and the retirement of Cindy Blakely, Kevin Helton and Paula Fairchild at the end of the current school tear, were all approved.