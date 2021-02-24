Crews repair water main break

Linn County Leader

On Feb. 20, Marceline water and sewer crews worked to repair a water main break on Chestnut Street.

Roger Sullivan, water/sewer superintendent said the water leak was reported at about 4 p.m. on Feb. 20 and by 6 p.m., crews were working to repair it.

In the four hours, they were on the scene crews cut the asphalt, dug down to the source of the leak, and clamped the pipe.

City Manager Richard Hoon said. "That doesn’t include the time it took to mobilize, wait for line locates, post-repair clean-up. No residents were affected as the line was repaired while still under pressure so no boil order was required."

Sullivan said the leak was,“Most likely the leak was caused by the ground shifting or fatigue in the old line or a combination of both."