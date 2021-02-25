County Commission meeting minutes for Feb. 9

Submitted

The Linn County Commission met on Feb. 9, with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Feb. 2, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Mitchell Rice with Congressman Sam Graves office was in to visit about the county’s priority list for Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) projects.

A call was made to Michael Marriott with MoDOT regarding STIP projects and project funding availability.

The Sales and Use tax revenues for January were reviewed.

The Treasurer’s monthly reconciliation for January was reviewed.

A property owner called to discuss a brush letter received from North Salem Township.

A call was made to Jennifer Wyckoff, GHRPC, regarding the County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan resolution. The Plan has been prepared in accordance with the information provided by the County and is ready to be adopted through resolution. Commissioner King made a motion to adopt Resolution #21-01 adopting the Linn County Hazard Mitigation Plan. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

The ProCareRX quarterly report for 2020-Q4 was reviewed.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.