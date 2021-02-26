Applegate, Community Medical Assoc., to form one practice
On March 1, Applegate Medical Group and Community Medical Associates will combine into one Primary Care Practice. Amy Creason FNP and Karla Clubine FNP/PNP will both be joining Dr. Knowles, Dr. Wait, Dr. Galvez, Dr. Jones and Irene Parsonson FNP in the current Community Medical Associates location.
According to a press release the goal is to provide comprehensive Primary Care through scheduled appointments with the providers. Services will include but are not limited to: annual medicare wellness exams, healthy child exams, physicals, chronic disease management (COPD, diabetes, hypertension, etc) as well as acute illness visits and immunizations. Same-day appointments will be available for acute illness visits Monday- Friday with continued walk-in visits on Saturday.
The clinics can be reached by calling Community Medical Associates 660-258-1050; Applegate Medical Group 660-258-8237 and Meadville Medical Clinic 660-938-4213.