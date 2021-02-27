Marceline Summer Rec registration

Linn County Leader

2021 Marceline Summer Rec Tee-BalVBaseball/Softball Registration will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m., on March 9, at SportZone,

Costs are T-Ball $25/per child; Other Age Groups $35/per child. All registration forms must be turned in by 5 p.m., on March 23. If you cannot attend the sign-up event, please mail the form (available at http://www.marcelinemo.us/events/2021-Marceline-Summer-Rec-Tee-Sign-Ups.pdf) and an attached check to Marceline Park & Rec, PO Box 103, Marceline, Mo 64658.

Checks should be made out to Marceline Parks & Recreation Groups: T-Ball: Co-ed- Must be 4 years old by Jan. 1 2021-cannot be 6 years old before May 1.

Midget: Co-ed-Coach Pitch-cannot be 8 before May 1.

Pee-Wee girls and boys : 8-10- cannot be 11 before May 1.

Little League girls and boys : 11-13- Cannot be 14 before May 1.

Little League boys: 11-13- cannot be 14 before May 1.

Pony League girls and boys: 14-18- cannot be 19 before May 1.