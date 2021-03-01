West Linn News

Linn County Leader

Linn County Farm Bureau Board met Feb. 18. In attendance was Marc Zell, Brooke Zell by phone, Dana Lane, Steve and Jill Hardy, Mason and Hannah Keihl, Donald Herring, Rachel Osterman CSR, and Mindy Breid Regional Coordinator.

Dan and Gaylene Green were luncheon guests of Connie, Mike, and Jerry Sallee. Dan Green was the guest speaker at Meadville Church of Christ.

Happy Birthday wishes to Molly Owens, Linda Singleton on March 4; Elizabeth Wilson, Ben Braymer, Aiden Jarboe on March 5; Mallory Gardner on March 6, Joshua Muck (County Commissioner) on March 7; Jesse Gray, Benjamin Finck, Steve Triplett, Linda Guilford on March 8; Joshua Danner, Cody Dover, Brad Dawson, Dick King (Presiding Commissioner) on March 9; Keely Bowen, Dalton VanDyke, Jim Gardner, Rhett Williams, on March 10.

Happy Anniversary to Tom and Molly Parks, Steve and Janet Young, on March 6; Dylan and Tierann Dennis on March 7; and Jerry and Melody Houk on March 10.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS

Boys and Girls basketball teams won Districts and will be participating in Sectionals on March 2 and 3. Boys play Green City March 2 at 6 p.m., and the Girls play North Shelby March 3 at 6 p.m. Both games will be at Meadville. Congratulations on the All Conference team selections for Trey Gannan and Kiera Holcer- Conference MVP'S, Conner Fletcher and Korrie Holcer-1st team selections and Mallory Dennis-2nd team selections