Stained Glass Class offered

Submitted

Brookfield Parks and Recreation is offering a stained-glass class. Those interested in attending should sign-up as soon as possible as there are only 12 student slots available.

The class will be offered from 5:30-9 p.m., on March 11 at the Lavon Burris Community Center, #1 Center Dr., in Brookfield.

Kari with Cultural Corner will be instructing the class ad helping students finish a framed 5x7 Cross.

Must be 18 to attend. Class size is limited to 12. Class fee is $35 and payment is due prior to the event.

Social Distancing will be required.

Call Zandy Larson, Park & Rec Director with questions at 660-258-5644.