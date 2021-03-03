Marceline FFA Proficiency Award selections

Submitted

Marceline R-V FFA students who competed at Area 3 Proficiency Award selections include: Heather Darling, 1st to State - vegetable production; Trevor Phillips, 1st to State - poultry production; Rachael Cupp, 1st to State - fruit production; Abbey Wright, 2nd place - food service; Wyatt Molloy 2nd place, beef production (placement); Zach Niemeier, 3rd place - beef production (entrepreneurship);

The following students also competed: Roni Vaughn - diversified livestock and small animal production; Brayden King - Ag mechanics design and fabrication; and Sevilla Bussman - swine production (placement).