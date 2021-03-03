Krumpelman wins State VFW Essay award

Submitted

The Marceline VFW Post #1471 members were recently privileged to hear an essay written and presented by local student, Rhea Krumpelman, who won 2nd place in the State of Missouri in the 2020-21 Voice of Democracy contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

Rhea Krumpelman, is a junior at Marceline R-V High School, wrote and recorded her essay entitled “Is this the country the founders envisioned”. Her essay won 1st place in Post #1471, 1st place in District 1 and was awarded 2nd in the Department of Missouri. She received a $1,250 scholarship at the regular meeting of the Marceline VFW. She will also receive a jacket and T-shirt at the District meeting on April 10.

Rhea is the daughter of Michael and Tina Krumpelman.

Presenting the award is John B. Krumpelman, Commander of VFW Post #1471 and Rhea’s grandfather.