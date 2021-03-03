New transformers increase electrical reliability in Brookfield

Ongoing work in Brookfield is ensuring more reliability to nearly 3,000 Brookfield residents and businesses thanks to funding from Ameren Missouri's Smart Energy Plan.

Since 2014, Brookfield officials and Ameren Missouri employees have been working together to work on a plan to increase the reliability to the electrical framework for the city. On March 3, that hard work began to become a reality when crews worked to install the first of two 55-ton transformers.

Work began more than two years ago to design the new transformers, which will replace four older substations throughout the city, which Steve Underwood a member of Ameren's Substation Design team, said.

Crews showed up at the location near the city's wastewater treatment plant two hours ahead of the large crane from Simon Crane Services in St. Charles placing the first of two transformers on a platform. Underwood said that over the next several weeks' crews will prepare the area for the setting of the second transformer, then overhead line crews will begin transferring the power grid to the new units. Overhead line crews have been in Brookfield already working on overhead lines.

Rick Eastman, senior legislative representative for Ameren said in about four months the city will begin using the news transformers.

Underwood said the new power sources will improve reliability and prevent an outage, several years ago, that left many city businesses without power for eight hours on a weekday.

"That outage took so long to repair because we had to get new transformer up here from Jefferson City," he said. "It was a long outage, but would have been worse had it been a weekend or overnight when crews had to be called in."With the new transformers, should one malfunction, the second transformer will restore power in about three seconds.

"At the time of that outage City Hall also lost power," Brookfield City Manager Dana Tarpening said. "Then we still had the 911 Dispatch Center was still in city hall. We did have a generator but had additional issues with it, and while it did allow us to have some power, it did not provide power to the 911 Center. It was a long day, and we are so grateful to hear that we will no longer face those issues with this new system."

The $17.1 million state-of-the-art substation will save money and improve reliability for customers. Since launching the Smart Energy Plan in 2019, Ameren Missouri has completed more than 1,500 projects across its energy system.

Funding for the project was provided by the Smart Energy Plan, which was passed by the Missouri Legislature in 2018 and went into effect in 2019. Since then there has been work to replace the Brookfield substation, Eastman noted that the process takes years due to coordination with design teams, manufacturers and work to install the system.

The two transformers were fabricated by Hitachi ABB in Sweet Springs, Mississippi, was then transported to St. Louis and from St. Louis to Brookfield. It took Hitachi ABB employees about four months to build the units. Hitachi ABB employs about 1,000 people in a plant in Jefferson City.

"Seeing the installation of the transformed today is the result of a lot of hard work from a lot of people," Tarpening said. "We are very thankful for what it means for the community of Brookfield."

Representatives from Ameren, Hitachi ABB, city officials, including Mayor Lonnie Trentham, Councilperson Sarah Wessing and members of Brookfield Area Growth Partnership were on hand.