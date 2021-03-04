Brookfield's website offers emergency notifications

Submitted

Receiving City of Brookfield and Linn County emergency information just got easier. The City of Brookfield added to its recently redesigned website a portal where citizens can sign up to receive notifications from Brookfield's City Hall and from Linn County Code Red.

This portal is very important for keeping people living in Brookfield and in the Linn County area informed about events and situations happening around them.

County notifications

The Code Red Notifications alert citizens of events in Linn County such as bad weather; lost, abducted, or missing children or vulnerable adults; increases in crime (e.g., crime alerts for neighborhoods and businesses; bio-terrorism and hazards materials or chemical spills; sex (predatory) offender notifications; natural disasters, fires and evacuations, pandemics; and other important information a Linn County resident needs to stay safe and informed.

"With the tornado season soon upon us there is no better time to sign up for the County Code Red notifications if you haven't already. This is another tool that the city provides free of charge to keep our residents safe and informed," Jamie Stallo, City of Brookfield’s Code Enforcement Officer said. "Even though this is a great program, I still encourage everyone to stay up-to-date with our local weather by listening to your local radio and news channels."

City notifications

The notifications for City Hall keep residents informed about water boil orders, snow ordinances, water main breaks, job opportunities with the city, rescheduled city council meetings, reminders about city hall holiday hours and events happening in the Parks & Recreation Department.

Zandy Larson, Parks & Rec Director says, "The new city website is all-inclusive! I am so excited our community has this new resource! You can keep up to date with emergencies and events, pay bills, and even pay for Parks and Rec related items now as well! Please follow the “Sign up for notifications" directions and start receiving local news immediately!"

Sign-up today

To sign up for these notifications, either click on the words “Notifications Signup” in the upper right corner of the site or scroll down the blue field and click on the bell on the right of the page (See yellow stars indicating these two areas).

A field will pop up with links to “County Notification Signup” and “City Hall Notifications Signup.”

Clicking the “County Notifications Signup” link leads to the Code Red Notifications page. It’s important for residents to follow the instructions on this page carefully to be sure their information gets saved in the county database. Registration is done on a Community Enrollment Online Form where an account is created allowing residents to choose how their notifications are received as well as to opt-out if needed.

Clicking on the City Hall Notifications link leads to the City Hall Notifications page. Clicking the link there to sign up for city hall notifications brings up a small form where residents enter the email address where they want to receive their city hall notifications.