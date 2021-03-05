Crews demolish abandoned structure in Marceline

Warm weather allowed crews in Marceline to demolish an abandoned building at 137 E. Hauser St., in Marceline on March 2.

City Manager Richard Hoon said the property was purchased for $1 to address the nuisance issue, Once completed the property will go through surplus declaration and be put up for sale through a public bidding procedure.

The demolition of this site cost the city $500 for the required Department of Natural Resources hazardous material inspection and $4,000 for demolition completed by J.T. Holman Construction out of Macon.

"As with all demolition of dilapidated structures, the City, especially the immediate neighbors, enjoy cleaner, safer neighborhoods, and better property values once the blight and harbor for rodents is removed," Hoon said.

Hoon noted this property is the only one slated for demolition by the city. "However, we have several that we are addressing with the owners through Nuisance Building violations to encourage those owners to take action.

"As always, we continually encourage property owners to take responsibility for the maintenance, repair, and demolition (if needed)."