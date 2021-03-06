2021 Pledge of Allegiance coloring contest winners

Linn County Leader

The Marceline VFW Post #1471 recently announced its 37th annual Pledge of Allegiance Coloring Book Contest winners. Three winners were chosen in each of the two classrooms of second graders at Walt Disney Elementary School and the first and second grades at Fr. McCartan Memorial School.

Disney Elementary School winners were as follows: Cheri Vanderpool’s class: Brielle Terrell, Brynlee Moore and Kayden Rowe. Melissa Stallo's class: Natalie Lichtenberg, Jocelynne McCollum and Brooklynn Blackwell.

Fr. McCartan School winners, Theresa Stephen’s class: Trace Core, Lexie Krumpelman and Evie Reigelsberger.

The students were awarded prizes of $5, $3 and $2. All participants earned a Young American Award from the VFW for learning the Pledge of Allegiance.

John Krumpelman, Commander, explained that this contest was developed to give the teachers the opportunity to help the students learn the Pledge of Allegiance and explain what the pledge should mean to them. The teachers are vital to this program. The pictures were judged by all the members of the VFW who were present at the February meeting.