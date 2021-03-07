Community Calendar

Submitted

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers to will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Now - March 20

Spring Soccer registration. North Central Missouri YMCA. Season begins April 10. $22 YMCA Members, $38 non-members. Call 660-258-2388 for more information.

March 9

Marceline City Market, 3-6 p.m. at the Walsworth Community Center. This is the first market of the season.

March 16

March 20

Craft Show at Reel Time Cinema, Brookfield. Booths are $25 each. Will only have one of each direct sale item. Booths must be paid for in advance. Contact Wendy Drummond for payment information by calling 660-258-2224.

Royal Tea Party, hosted by Brookfield Parks & Recreation. Prince and Princess Party. 1 – 4 p.m., at the Burris Center. Dress in your finest Princess/Prince attire. Games, crown making, books, ballroom dance, cookies, cakes, sandwiches and tea. Photographer will be present. Call Zandy for payment information at 660-412-2544.

Slo-pitch Softball Benefit Tournament at Potts Park in Salisbury. Men will play March 20, Co-ed tournament will be March 21. For more information, contact Quinton Sears at 660-833-6413.

March 21

March 23

Brookfield City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Brookfield City Hall. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

