Marceline Police reports

Submitted

Police reports from the Marceline Police Department from Feb. 26-March 5, according to Police Chief Bob Donelson.

Feb. 26 - Officers responded to the 200 block of West Walker in reference to a noise complaint.

Feb. 27 - Officers took a dog bite report in the 100 block of North Main St.

Feb. 27 - Officers took a report of trespassing in the 200 block of West Walker.

March 1 - Officers took a report of trespassing in the 100 block of West Lake.

​​​​​​​March 3 - Officers took a report of possible bullying in the 300 block of West Hauser.

​​​​​​​March 4 - Bladen Chowing, 20, Marceline, was issued a summons for speeding and equipment violation.