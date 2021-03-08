RMB announces employee promotions

Submitted

The Regional Missouri Bank (RMB) Board of Directors announced promotions of several area employees, after the board's recent meeting.

Those promoted include:

Annette Nannemann was promoted to executive vice president. She joined RMB in 1989 and has worked as a teller, assistant vice president of operations, vice president/cashier, and senior vice president throughout her career at RMB. Nannemann will continue to serve as the BSA officer and cashier for the bank.

Michael Roberts was promoted to executive vice president/controller. He joined RMB in 2013 and has worked as a customer service representative, internal auditor, credit analyst, loan officer and vice president of asset/liability management throughout his career. Prior to joining RMB, Roberts had 8 years of banking experience. He has completed the Barret Graduate School of Banking.

Beth Roby was promoted to executive vice president/branch operations officer. She joined RMB in 2012 and has worked as a customer service representative, consumer loan underwriter, private banker and vice president of marketing throughout her career. Prior to joining RMB, she had six years of banking experience.

Kevin Fischer was promoted to executive vice president/branch loan supervisor. He joined RMB in 2007 and has served as an Ag loan specialist throughout his career. Fischer has completed the Barret Graduate School of Banking, University of Missouri Extension’s Ag Lenders School and served on the Board of Directors for the Missouri Young Bankers Leadership Division.

Gary Fowler was promoted to senior vice president/business relationship manager. Fowler joined RMB in 2000 and has worked as a teller, collection manager and various lending positions throughout his career. Fowler has completed the Missouri Bankers Association School of Agricultural and Commercial Lending and served on the board for the Moberly Chamber of Commerce.

Carl Turner was promoted to vice president/information security officer. He joined RMB in 2007 and has worked in various Information Technology positions throughout his career. Turner is a certified Bank Technology Officer and Community Bank Security Officer.

Joseph Cater was promoted to vice president/commercial banker. He joined RMB in 2016. and has worked as an inside salesman, loan review and assistant vice president of lending throughout his career. Cater has completed the Missouri Bankers Association School of Lending and School of Bank Management and is a Randolph County Excel Graduate.

Holly Keiser was promoted to assistant vice president/mortgage underwriter. Keiser joined RMB in 2020 and has worked as a branch manager, Ag relationship manager, loan assistant, and teller throughout her career. Prior to joining RMB, she had 19 years of bank experience.

Greg Hedges was promoted to assistant vice president/commercial banker. Hedges joined RMB in 2020 and has worked as a teller, banking trainee and business banker throughout his career. Prior to joining RMB, Greg had seven years of bank experience.

Jackie Roberts was promoted to assistant vice president. She joined RMB in 2021 and has worked as a teller, bookkeeper, consumer loan officer, branch manager and retail manager throughout her career. Prior to joining RMB, sher had 24 years of bank experience. She has completed the Missouri Bankers Association Compliance Lending Classes, Women in Banking Conference and been recognized for her sales skills.

Patrick Kussman, president and CEO said, “Our goal is to support the growth of the communities we serve. Regional Missouri Bank is locally owned and has a very rich history of being involved in each of our communities. We are large enough to serve any of your financial needs, but small enough to care and keep our customers as the priority. Our bankers are your friends and neighbors. Because we live and work in the communities we serve, RMB employees strive for the success and financial advancement of our neighborhoods. RMB clients receive friendly, prompt, and personalized service from our knowledgeable staff. Please join us in congratulating these employees on their recent promotions.”