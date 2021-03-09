Meeting planned to spark interest in possible Farmers' Market

Linn County Leader

A meeting is planned at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 13, at the Burris Center, #1 Center Dr., to bring together any parties interested in starting a Farmers' Market in Brookfield.

Anyone interested in taking part in a Farmers' Market in Brookfield is encouraged to attend the event. Zandy Larson, Brookfield Parks & Rec Director, said in a Facebook post that the meeting is designed to bring together possible vendors to allow organizers a chance to make a list of those interested and to allow vendors to meet one another.

The discussion will also include the day and time of the market, possible locations, and to set a date for vendor training.