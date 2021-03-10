Northwestern R-I's bond projects completed

Linn County Leader

Superintendent Eric Hoyt has announced the successful completion of several projects in the school district, without interruption to students, in under 12 weeks.

Hoyt thanked the "Northwestern R-I community for overwhelmingly passing the bond issue on June 2, 2020. This allowed GRP|WEGMAN to partner with the Northwestern R-1 School District to enhance the educational environment of the campus. GRP|WEGMAN and Northwestern R-1 partnered in 2017 for the first phase of the strategic facilities plan. GRP|WEGMAN proved their value on the 2017 project. That first phase included new exterior windows in the high school and an LED lighting upgrade.

"The second phase of the plan began promptly following the passing of the bond issue. The enhancements in this phase included a HVAC upgrade for the entire building with an updated controls system. This will improve the energy efficiency of the building while creating proper air ventilation for the entire school. Beyond the HVAC update, the project also included a new electrical distribution system and fire alarm system for the High School. A new acoustical ceiling was installed in the gym plus new ceiling and flooring throughout the school. A new roof was added to the High School side, as well.

"This project was made possible by the great work, partnership and collaboration of the school district personnel supporting GRP|WEGMAN at every turn. It was truly a team effort. Because of the diligent work of both parties, all the work mentioned above was complete in under 11 weeks with zero disruption to the educational environment."