McMahon announces 2020 restitution totals

Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon announced that her office helped crime victims receive about $37,000 in restitution in 2020.

"An important part of the work done in the prosecuting attorney’s office is working to make the victims whole and assist them in the healing process. That includes restitution owed to the victim," McMahon said in a press release. "The Ninth Circuit Victim Advocates work diligently to communicate with our victims of crimes to determine whether restitution is owed. They then provide that information to the Prosecuting Attorney. During the year 2020, the Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s office collected and disbursed over $37,000 to our victims. This office is proud to represent and stand for this community and we are honored to serve you."