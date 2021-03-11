Resurfacing of 36 starts Monday

Submitted

On Monday, construction crews will once again start resurfacing U.S. Highway 36 through three counties, covering more than 73 miles. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to complete the project which includes pavement repair between the Clinton County and Macon County lines and resurfacing between Parson’s Creek west of Meadville and the Macon County line.

The contractor began pavement repair in Sept. 2020 but had to cease operations for the winter. Work in both directions on U.S. Highway 36 will start back up on Monday, March 15. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. When the repair work is completed, crews will begin resurfacing from Parson’s Creek to the Macon County line.

According to the MoDOT press release, work zones will be active throughout the project during daylight hours, Monday through Friday. Some work may occur on Saturdays, if necessary.

A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Traffic control and message boards will be in place alerting motorists of the work and planned lane closures. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

Motorist are urged to stay alert and pay attention to all roadway signing and barricades and to eliminate distractions. Crews will be working close to traffic.

For more information about this and other MoDOT projects, visit modot.org and view the online Traveler Information Map. Also at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.