Prosecutor hosts training

Linn County Leader

On March 4, the Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office hosted training for area law enforcement in Linn County.

According to a press release from Linn County Prosecutor Shiants McMahon officers from the Brookfield Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ballwin Police Department, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Ray County Sheriff’s Department attended an all-day training for Criminal Crash Investigations – which focused on the investigation and prosecution of impaired driving crashes.

McMahon thanked the following people/organizations: All the law enforcement officers from both within and outside Linn County who took time to attend this training; the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for conducting such an important training; and the Brookfield Fire Department for graciously allowing the training to be held at their Fire Barn.