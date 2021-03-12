VFW Service Officer to be in Marceline March 17

Submitted

The Local VFW Service Officer, Tony McCollum, will be in Marceline on Wednesday, March 17, at the Marceline VFW Post #1471 from 5 to 6:30 pm, to visit with veterans concerning benefits they may be eligible to receive.

Commander John Krumpelman encourages all Veterans who may have any questions or who may have problems applying for VA benefits to come by and visit. The VA may compensate veterans for injuries sustained during military service. Other benefits include non-service-connected pensions for low-income/wartime veterans. Most common claims are hearing loss, tinnitus (ringing or constant noise of the ears) and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. There is also a program for comprehensive assistance for family caregivers.

You do not have to be a member of any veteran’s organization to apply for veteran’s benefits. These and any other claims can be discussed with the VFW Service Office. Please bring your DD214 and come in and visit us at 105 S Main Street USA and check on your benefits.