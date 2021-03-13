Bruce memorialized in Dalton Cemetery

Linn County Leader

The Chariton County Historical Society held a sign dedication ceremony in memory of Nathaniel C. Bruce at the Dalton Cemetery, in Dalton, on Feb. 28, with an estimated 40 in attendance.

Rev. Earl Howell, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Dalton, began the ceremony with an invocation followed by short speeches by Chariton County Presiding Commissioner Evan Emmerich, LaNique Hughes Solomon (Dalton Mayor Hune Hughes representative), Feletiia Hughes Moore, (President of the Dalton Cemetery Board, African American section), and former Dalton Vocational School students and Dalton residents, Leroy Jackson, Donald Hughes Jr, Gladys Fristoe Mann and Alberta Winn Ramey.

Wendy Littrell, President of the Board of Directors of the Chariton County Historical Society, presented a biography of Nathaniel C. Bruce which included important events in his life and the beginnings of Bartlett Agricultural and Industrial School. The school later became the Dalton Vocational School where many black students from Chariton and other surrounding counties attended school until it closed in 1956. Nathaniel Bruce’s death certificate indicated his burial at the Dalton Cemetery, but there was never a headstone placed.

The memorial to Nathaniel Bruce was designed by CCHS Board member Sharon Wilkey, made by Justin Pope of City Sign Design of Brookfield, and financed by the Historical Society.