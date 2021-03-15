West Linn News for March 17

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

Carroll Surber is celebrating his 97th birthday on March 16; his address is1812 Fair St., Chillicothe, Mo 64601.

Lucile Seifert will be celebrating her 100th birthday on March 21; her address is Morningside Center, Assisted Living, 1700 Morningside Drive, Chillicothe, Mo 64601.

Botts Cemetery Association Board will meet Monday, March 22, at 7 p.m. in the home of Amy Surber, 21692 Apple Dr., Wheeling, MO 64688.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS:

The 5th and 6th grades participated in tournaments at Southwest on March 12, at Northwestern on March 13, and at Bishop Hogan starting on March 15.

Scholar Bowl will have a meet at HOME on Thursday, March 18, at LaPlata on Friday, March 19, and at Bucklin on Saturday, March 20.

Book Fair is this week in the library.

School will be in session on March 29.