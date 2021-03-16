Commission meeting minutes for March 2

Submitted

The Linn County Commission met on March 2 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda for was reviewed.

The minutes of the Feb. 23, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Commissioner Murrain reported on Green Hills Regional Planning Commission meeting he recently attended.

The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission County Solid Waste Board member and Regional Planning Commission, Rural Development and Transportation Advisory Committees representatives were reviewed. Commissioner King made a motion to accept and reappoint the current representatives. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

A call was made to Emergency Management Director Shelby Creed to check the status of the County’s FEMA disaster claim. She will check on the progress.

Notification was received from the Missouri Public Service Commission for File #AO-2021-0264 ordering an investigation of electrical and natural gas utilities’ preparation and response to February 2021 extreme cold.

Commissioner King called the Juvenile Office Transport bid opening to order at 10 a.m., as advertised. Those present were: Juvenile Officer Stallo, Commissioners King, Murrain and Muck, Clerk Stephenson, and Foreman Meek. The only bid received was from Cathi Black at $40 per hour. This is a significant increase over last year; Stallo stated COVID has reduced the number of transports being done. The bid was tabled until additional information can be obtained.

Commissioner King motioned to go to closed session at 10:38 a.m., for 610.021.3 Personnel. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. Commission returned to open session at 10:46 a.m.

Juvenile Officer Stallo returned with average hours worked by Black in 2019 and 2020. After discussion, Commission Muck made a motion to offer Black $40 per hour for the first 10 hours of each month, then $30 per hour for the remainder. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner King left the meeting at 12 p.m.; Muck will act as Acting Presiding Commissioner.

A call was made to the ECCHIC Group to see if the additional health network requested went through. They will check and advise.

Juvenile Officer Stallo returned to state Black accepted the proposed offer.

There being no further business, Commissioner Muck made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.