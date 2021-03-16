4H enters new era

Jason C. Morris

In partnership with the MU Forage Systems Research Center and sponsored by the Brookfield MFA, members of the Linn County 4H club recently participated in the first-ever Linn County 4H livestock demonstration.

Local youth involved in the 4H beef project experienced hands-on learning through educational content. As Northeast Missouri and Linn County are dominated with cattle and other livestock, the beef project is perhaps one of the more popular areas of 4-H as almost forty youth are officially enrolled in the project. Utilizing injectable wormer as well as Blackleg and respiratory vaccine, donated by Montgomery Veterinary Clinic, youth were not only able to learn about vaccine importance but were able to see the firsthand progression of application. As safety is of utmost concern related to all activities in 4H, the demonstration covered many aspects related to protection and security. Youth were taught and shown important tips covering animal handling in addition to animal husbandry and show day management. The event included actual project animals where 4-Her’s participated in providing shots as well as castration techniques and other educational content. As 4H boasts a strong tradition in Linn County, the beef project is only one of many avenues for youth participation.

This event was held Saturday, March 13, at the MU Forage Systems Research Center in Linneus. Those attending were Briley Riepe, Kailynn Miller, Jenna Miller, Kelsey Sparks, Gracie Small, Carson Coram, Alanah Gaudet and Courtney Sparks.

Jason C. Morris is an Ag Business Specialist.