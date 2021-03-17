Marceline City Council meets, approves changes to water service lines

The Marceline City Council met on Tuesday, March 16, for a regularly scheduled meeting. With the full council in attendance, they approved changes to the city's water service lines, approved an appointment to the cemetery board and heard from city departments, including the fire department which updated the council on plans for a carnival this summer.

Following a vote of 5-0, there has been a change to the city's water service line responsibility for those who have a curb stop valve. Along Main Street and in a few other areas of town there are curb stop valves, that City Manager Rich Hoon says allows for the water to be shut off in emergency situations, without entering the building or property, at the curb. Those with a curb stop valve will now be responsible for the water line from the curb stop on, except for the water meter itself, unless damage to the meter is due to the owner's negligence or other damage caused by them.

Hoon said anyone affected by the change will be notified by the city. These changes come after the city having to do repairs in some buildings each year after the pipes, and sometimes the water meters themselves freeze - due to the building owner hot having the heat turned on or insulation preventing the water lines and or the water meter from freezing during the cold winter weather.

Fire Chief and Councilmen Jeri Holt gave an update on plans for a carnival this summer. A Carnival is planned for June 30-July 4 in Ripley Park hosted by Jones & Company Carnival from Richmond. He noted that the company does random drug screening of its employees and all ride operators are certified. Local vendors will also be laced throughout the park during the carnival. Holt also noted that due to delays with the manufacturer of the fireworks, he is unsure if there will be a fireworks show this year. He is in talks with the company based out of California but added the fire department usually has the fireworks order by April and will not have it at that time, this year.

Chief of Police Bob Donelson noted that dues to resident complaints his department is increasing traffic patrols throughout the city, including on Main Street and other areas.

He has also appointed one officer as a nuisance officer and said that the city will be "tightening up enforcement."

The council approved Sharon Ervie's appointment to the cemetery board. Her term will expire in May 2023. There is still one opening on the board, anyone interested should contact City Hall.

The council also heard from members of the Parks and Recreation Board, and after a discussion got approval to start planning and fundraising for a Skate Spot at the south end of the old basketball court in Disney Park. The Parks and Rec Board voted unanimously to move forward with the project, pending council approval. Following a motion by Councilmen Tyson Brammer the council noted 4-1 to allow the board to move forward with the fundraising and planning for the fenced-in 40 foot by 50-foot area.

Mayor Sallie Buck cast the one "non" vote stating that it was "bothersome that the disc gold, trail and Skate Spot are all located together in that one area of the park." She also asked the board develop a master plan.

Parks and Rec Board member Jeret Fisher noted the Skate Spot would be completed in phases, all funds would be raised and said a post on social media reached over 8,000 people, many expressing an interest in the new park feature.

"We have a lot of catching up to do in this town for things for teenagers to do," he said. "This is another idea, another way to get them outside."

More information about the Skate Spot and the Disc Golf Course in the Wednesday issue of the Linn County Leader.

Recently a property at 137 E. Hauser Street was demolished and now the cleared off three-lot parcel is for sale under the city's surplus property. Hoon said the .24 acre lot is "buildable".

The next time the council meets there will be a new council as Brammer and Buck's terms are expiring and since he is not seeking re-election this was Brammer's last fill meeting as a council member. City voters will be asked to vote for two candidates. Buck, Perry Wiggins, Tracy Carlson and Jeff Gulley on the April 6.