Marsh receives auxiliary award

Colt A. Marsh and his family were guests at the Callao American Legion meeting on Thursday, March 4. Marsh, an Eagle Scout, was recognized with the Good Deed Award for his project at Jacksonville State Veterans Cemetery. He planted shrubs and obtained a bench for a section of the cemetery.

Marsh is shown with CeCe Spink, who obtained the Auxiliary Award, with him. The National award stated: "In recognition of a good deed, community service or humanitarian contribution celebrating, Self, Not Service." Signed by the National Auxiliary President, Nicole Clapp.