Funds being raised to rehab downtown Marceline landmarks

A social media post about the desire of several individuals to rehabilitate a plaque in downtown Marceline has now lead the group to continue raising funds in hopes of also revitalizing the steam engine and caboose in Ripley Park.

Dennis Van Dyke, member of the Marceline Area Chamber of Commerce on behalf of the Walsworth Community Center, said that a social media post was made discussing the desire to rehabilitate the Waly Doseny Commerative Plaque below the flagpole at the Post Office, and within a day community members had given ideas and donated the money to have the plaque fixed.

"We were really surprised, not only was the money raised but they gave us ideas on how to get it fixed locally for a fraction of the cost," he said. "Now I am hoping the community will continue to help us and give ideas as we want to paint and seal the caboose and steam engine."

The plaque was placed in 1968 - 58 years ago - to highlight the Disney Commemorative Stamp. Over the years the sun and other elements have made the plaque hard to read.

The steam engine and caboose - longtime fixtures of Ripley Park - need to be repainted and sealed, VanDyke said the focus has now shifted to fundraising money needed to paint and seal the caboose and steam engine.

Anyone interested in donating money should contact the Marceline Area Chamber of Commerce or mail donations to PO Box 65, Marceline Mo 64658 with a note stating it is for rehabilitation efforts on the steam engine and caboose.

"We definitely appreciate any suggestion or donations," VanDyke said.