Fundraising underway for Brookfield's Disc Golf Course

Fundraising is underway for the 18-hole disc golf course in Brookfield's South City Park, which the city council approved last month.

Zandy Larson, Parks and Rec director and Richard Steele, Parks and Rec Board member and committee chairman said fundraising will allow the project to be privately funded.

"With the fundraising, and as we presented it to the council, there will be no cost to the city," Larson said noting that city crews will cut the grass at the course and do the installation of the baskets and tee boxes, which have been designed to allow crews to mow up to, and not weed eat around them.

Lifetime Sponosrs are being sought for the holes for a one-time donation of $500. Those sponsors will have their name on a sign at the hole and will also have their name on the main sign at the beginning of the course. A Course Name Sponsor is also being sought. The Course Name Sponsor is a one-time donation with lifetime honor of having the course named after that person, group or businsses, the name and logo on a large sign at the entrance, all press materials, literature, advertising and on each hole sponsor sign, Steele noted. Those interested in being the Course Name Sponsor must submit a sealed bid of at least $2500 to City Hall at 1 p.m., on April 7.

Anyone interested in donating, sponsoring a hole or placing a bid for the Course Name Sponsorship should contact city hall at 258-3377 or Parks and Rec at 258-5644. Sponsor forms can be found at both city hall and the Parks and Rec office.

Youth groups, individuals and organizations wishing to help with the project should contact Larson at 660-412-2544.

The course will be open the same hours as the park, and during the summer discs will be for sale and rent during pool hours. Larson also noted that 3one7 Discs, the company designing the course, is looking for local vendors who would be willing to allow them to sell discs in their store.