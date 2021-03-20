Community Calendar

Submitted

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers to will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Now - March 27

Spring Soccer registration. North Central Missouri YMCA. Season begins April 10. $22 YMCA Members, $38 non-members. Call 660-258-2388 for more information.

March 23

Brookfield City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Brookfield City Hall. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

Marceline City Market, 3-6 p.m. at the Walsworth Community Center. This is the first market of the season.

March 25

Stained Glass with Kari, 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. Brookfield Parks & Recreation. Call 660-412-2544 for more information.

March 26

Summer Youth Baseball & Softball sign-up deadline, Brookfield Parks & Rec. Get and/or turn-in forms at City Hall or Burris Center. Fees are due with registration. For more information call 660-412-2544.

March 27

UTV Easter Egg Hunt. Hosted by MOMS Breaking the Silence. 1 p.m., at Reel Time Cinema for the first clue. $10 per person. Call 660-734-2947 for more information.

March 30

April 4

Easter Scavenger Hunt & Drive-through, Brookfield Parks & Rec. 2 – 4 p.m. Open to the public. Around town scavenger hunt. For more information call 660-412-2544.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

To list your meeting, announcement or event, please email your information to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.