Brookfield man charged with sex crimes

A Brookfield man accused of having sexual contact with his minor sister in 2014 was charged in Linn County after the girl was interviewed again on March 16 at the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center.

Cody Lee Munsterman, 23, Brookfield, has been charged with first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy with a victim less than 12 years of age and sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child under 15—first offense. Bond is $50,000 cash only.

A probable cause statement from Deputy Victoria Fogarty with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office accuses Munsterman of having sexual contact with the 10-year-old girl when he was 17.

As of Monday afternoon, there were no court dates filed for this case.

Munsterman plead guilty of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of less than 10 grams in 2019 in Livingston County and was sentenced by the court to pay a $150 fine.